“It’s a question of taste” – When Ronaldinho offered his verdict on GOAT debate involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil legend Ronaldinho gave his verdict on the GOAT debate years ago between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, choosing the former.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated European football for well over a decade. While both players are now entering the twilight years of their careers, they are still regarded as two of the greatest to ever grace the game.

The GOAT debate has raged on for years with many fans split between the pair. Ronaldinho had a straight answer to the question though. He said in July 2020 (via GiveMeSport):

“Messi. I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn't get enough time with him, he was very young. I'd love to take to the pitch with him one more time."

He added:

“He's the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it's a question of taste and I prefer Messi's style.”

Ronaldinho played with Lionel Messi between 2004 and 2008 when the latter was barely 17. The Brazilian played and trained with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and would have been aware of his brilliance before most people. Hence, the Brazilian's choice is justified.

They won five major trophies during their time together at Barcelona, including two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Netherlands icon Marco van Basten makes bold claim in GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Dutch icon Marco van Basten made a bold claim in 2020 when asked about who the GOAT was. The 58-year-old chose Lionel Messi, claiming people who chose Cristiano Ronaldo "know nothing about football."

Marco van Basten is highly regarded as one of the best forwards of all time. He plied his trade for Ajax and AC Milan in the 1980s and 90s, scoring 282 goals in just 379 appearances.

The Dutchman claimed (via GiveMeSport):

“Cristiano is a great player, but those who say he is better than Messi know nothing about football, or they are saying it in bad faith. Messi is one of a kind. Impossible to imitate and impossible to repeat. A player like him comes along every 50 or 100 years.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 1168 appearances for club and country, scoring 838 goals and providing 236 assists. The 38-year-old has won five Ballon d'Or awards and 33 major trophies in his career. He has also challenged himself in more leagues than Messi, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

Lionel Messi has scored 807 goals and provided 357 assists in 1028 appearances for club and country. The 36-year-old has won seven Ballon d'Or awards and 43 trophies in his career, the most in football history.

