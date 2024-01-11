"It’s been quite incredible" - Manchester United legend hails Lionel Messi's 'fabulous' start to life at Inter Miami

Manchester United icon Dwight Yorke has given a glowing verdict of Lionel Messi's start at Inter Miami.

Messi joined the MLS club co-owned by Red Devils legend David Beckham in July last year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has wowed fans at DRV PNK Stadium and helped them win their first major trophy since being formed in 2018.

The 36-year-old captained Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory, finishing as the competition's top scorer with 10 goals and one assist in seven games. He's also managed one goal and two assists in six MLS matches.

Yorke alluded to Lionel Messi's immediate impact at Vice City which has transformed the Herons. The former Manchester United striker told Footy Accumulators:

"We’ve seen the Messi effect since he’s been there and it’s been quite incredible. Sadly, since Phil Neville was there for two years and it went a bit stale and nothing really moved the needle."

Lionel Messi's arrival at DRV PNK has garnered a ton of attention, with several celebrities including Leonardo Di Caprio and Prince Harry watching him in action.

The treble-winning Manchester United hero touched on this:

"But since the influx of Messi it’s just been quite incredible and the turnaround is quite significant and we know that in Miami, with the Latin American contingent, they know football is their first love, so to see all the celebrities in the stadium there must be great."

Investopedia reports that Messi's arrival in the MLS has helped push ticket prices higher by as much as 1,700%. This will potentially generate $256 million in revenue for the league.

Yorke thinks the signing has been of huge benefit to America:

“It’s been great for America and it shows that if you get it right, which it looks like he has with Messi signing, then it can be a success and it’s fabulous to see.”

The Argentine icon signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami. He's reportedly sitting on a salary of $54 million.

Manchester United legend David Beckham on bringing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and David Beckham.

Lionel Messi has conjured up some memorable moments just six months into his move to the Herons. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench on his debut in the Leagues Cup and scored an iconic 90+4th minute winner in a 2-1 win against Cruz Azul.

It's been a remarkable start for Messi and the individual who played a significant role in luring him to DRV PNK was Beckham. The legendary former Manchester United captain saw off competition from Barcelona to do so.

Beckham touched on this (via People):

"The time I got a bit worried was when Barcelona showed interest. The club obviously pulls on his heartstrings and he never really got to say the goodbye he deserved there."

Messi chose to join Inter Miami after having doubts about Barca's financial situation. He was Beckham's top target to help transform the Herons and the Manchester United icon got his man.

Beckham added:

"It still gives me goosebumps."

Lionel Messi is currently resting following the conclusion of the MLS season. But, he will likely be back in action on January 20 when his side face El Salvador in a hybrid friendly.