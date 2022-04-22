“It’s a real conundrum for them” – Noel Whelan identifies position Manchester United ‘need to go out’ and strengthen in the summer transfer window

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Manchester United need to sign a striker in the summer.

The Red Devils' interim boss Ralf Rangnick indicated after their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool that the club could recruit up to 10 new players before next season. Signing a striker could very much be on the cards given their struggles at times this season.

The club have used Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga as their central attacker at various points of the season. While Ronaldo has been their top scorer this season, Cavani has been injured for most of the campaign. Rashford has suffered a steep drop in form while Elanga has looked a more potent threat on the flanks.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Ralf Rangnick expects a big summer transfer window for Manchester United "It's clear that there will be, six, seven, eight maybe ten new players"Ralf Rangnick expects a big summer transfer window for Manchester United "It's clear that there will be, six, seven, eight maybe ten new players"Ralf Rangnick expects a big summer transfer window for Manchester United 👀 https://t.co/epHUwsDBjk

Whelan, in conversation with Football Insider, noted that Manchester United need to prioritize the signing of a young centre-forward. He said:

“They need to go out and get another centre-forward. Cavani is at the back end of his time at the club. Rashford, Elanga, Sancho, Fernandes – they’re not out-and-out strikers. Ronaldo is coming to the end of his career – but who better to learn from for a top, young striker?”

The Englishman went on to add:

“They need someone else who can come in and hold the ball up, score goals, and really occupy that middle third of the pitch. It’s a real conundrum for them. They need someone who can come in and take on the task of succeeding Ronaldo when the time comes.”

Manchester United also began the season with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in their attacking arsenal. However, Martial is currently on loan with Sevilla while Greenwood has been suspended by the club after allegations of sexual assault.

How have Manchester United's forwards fared this season?

Barring Ronaldo, who has netted 21 times in 34 matches across all competitions, none of Manchester United's forwards have been prolific this season. The Red Devils have scored just 52 times in 33 Premier League matches this term and currently sit sixth in the table.

Bruno Fernandes, who was their top scorer in the 2020-21 campaign with 28 goals in all competitions, has scored just nine times in 41 matches. Meanwhile, Rashford has netted five times in 30 matches, while Cavani has found the back of the net just twice in 17 appearances.

Elanga, in his first full season with the Red Devils' first team, has looked bright and has contributed three goals. Jadon Sancho has also scored just five times in 37 matches in all competitions.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Cristiano Ronaldo : 21 goals

Bruno Fernandes: 9 goals

Greenwood: 6 goals

Rashford, Jadon Sancho: 5 goals.

Fred: 4 goals

Anthony Elanga: 3 goals Manchester United Top scorers in 2021/22 season:Cristiano Ronaldo: 21 goalsBruno Fernandes: 9 goalsGreenwood: 6 goalsRashford, Jadon Sancho: 5 goals.Fred: 4 goalsAnthony Elanga: 3 goals Manchester United Top scorers in 2021/22 season:1️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo ⬆: 21 goals2️⃣ Bruno Fernandes: 9 goals3️⃣ Greenwood: 6 goals4️⃣ Rashford, Jadon Sancho: 5 goals.5️⃣ Fred: 4 goals6️⃣ Anthony Elanga: 3 goals https://t.co/8wlKdfjRBT

The lack of sufficient goalscorers in the team, combined with an erratic defense and lightweight midfield, has significantly hurt Manchester United this season. They need strengthening in all areas of the pitch if they are to put up improved results in the 2022-23 campaign under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee