"It's not real" - Kevin Campbell comments on Arsenal replicating Liverpool in the transfer market

Kevin Campbell has denied the possibility of his former club Arsenal pulling a move anything like Liverpool are poised to do in the summer transfer window. The Reds are expected to announce the signing of Benfica centre-forward Darwin Nunez, with Benfica already confirming the transfer.

Sky Sports have also claimed that they have reached an agreement with the Portuguese side and will reportedly be paying a fee of £85m.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell was questioned on the Highbury Squad YouTube Channel on the Gunners' lack of ambition with the club not attempting to sign Liverpool-bound Nunez.

However, Campbell quickly dismissed this by saying that it is unrealistic to replicate the Reds' transfer policy because Mikel Arteta's side needs a major and a bigger rebuild.:

"That’s not the reality. It’s not real. The reality is Liverpool can spend that money because they don’t need it much.They are losing Mane, so they need one player. Or two players max. We need 8-10. There is a big difference. We aren’t spending £85-100 million on one player. We are not, so let’s get realistic."

The Gunners are in desperate need of signing a centre-forward with Alexandre Lacazette's exit confirmed as a free agent. Whether the Gunners will renew Eddie Nketiah's contract remains to be seen, but he is well within his rights to leave on a free next month.

Amidst this, Liverpool's advances to lure Nunez to Merseyside seem to have raised eyebrows over Arsenal's goals for next season and their attitude towards challenging for the silverware.

Arsenal's January target breaks silence over snubbing the north London club

Mikel Arteta's side could possibly have been in a better place had they been able to secure Dusan Vlahovic's signature in January. However, the Serbian chose to sign for Juventus and has been happy with his decision since. The striker has never addressed the issue of ditching the north London club before, but he has given his take on the matter now.

Vlahovic told the Telegraph, via talkSPORT:

"Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal's offer] but I never talked to anyone about it. I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say. And now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It's incredible every time I put it on."

His statements also raised questions about the Gunners' transfer approach, particularly on why they chose to prolong their advances to sign him when he was never truly interested.

