“It’s a realistic deal as well” – Glen Johnson names ideal summer signing for Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes that Leeds United star Raphinha would be the perfect summer signing for the Reds.

The Brazilian is set to leave the club in the summer after reportedly turning down their latest contract offer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated last week that The Reds are still interested in the Brazilian despite signing Luis Diaz in January. He said on his podcast:

"Liverpool are exploring the possibility of signing Raphinha. If Leeds get relegated, there will be some really interesting clauses. It’s around £25m, so it could be a big opportunity on the market."

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Johnson was asked who his ideal realistic summer signing would be for Jurgen Klopp's side. He said:

"I like Raphinha. I think he’s the type of player who would go into that Liverpool mold. It’s a realistic deal as well. He’s not going to cost God-knows-whatever that the likes of Haaland are going to cost. I think Raphinha’s work ethic, the way he plays football and I just think we’ve seen it work already with Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz. Raphinha fits that mold as well."

Raphinha has been Leeds United's standout player this season. The Brazilian has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season. However, Leeds have been poor this season and are currently 16th in the league, four points above the relegation zone.

"He’d be much more suited to Liverpool" - Johnson on potential Liverpool signing

Tielemans in action for Leicester City

Johnson was also asked about Jurgen Klopp potentially signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian has been constantly linked with a move away from the club, with the Reds and Manchester United reportedly the favourites to sign him.

The former defender believes that Tielemans would be a better fit at Jurgen Klopp's side and would be a great signing for the club. He said:

"He’d be a fantastic signing for Liverpool. I know they have Thiago, but Youri could add that attacking threat from the midfield and I think he’s a super athletic, intelligent player that could suit that Liverpool midfield. He’d be much more suited to Liverpool than Manchester United."

Tielemans has been a bright spark in what has been a disappointing season for Leicester City so far. The midfielder has scored six goals and provided two assists in 22 league appearances this campaign.

