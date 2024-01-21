"It’s not really clear what his best position is yet"- Former Liverpool star expects forward to play a big role in Mohamed Salah's absence

Former Liverpool midfielder Boudewijn Zenden has backed Cody Gakpo to play a big role for the Reds this season, particularly in Mohamed Salah's absence. Jurgen Klopp's side are without their talisman Salah at the moment with the Egypt international representing his country in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zenden, who spent two years as a player at Liverpool, has backed his compatriot Cody Gakpo to become an important player for the Reds. Zenden, who coached Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven, has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is yet to find the best position for the Dutchman.

The former Netherlands midfielder also claimed that Klopp values Gakpo a lot and he could turn him into a key player for the Reds. Zenden said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“It’s an interesting moment for Cody, he came halfway through last season and it can be difficult to move in the winter transfer window. He’s been with Liverpool for over a year now and he arrived when things were not going so well. He played in different positions last season – out wide and through the middle. It’s not really clear what his best position is yet, but he’s showed he can combine well with the other forwards."

Zenden added:

“When he’s started he’s been able to show what he can do I think and he’s also made an impact off the bench. People look to goals and assists to judge how a player is doing, but managers also look beyond that and can see what contributions a player is making. I think Klopp values Gapko’s presence, he’s a young player who is still finding his feet and there is much more to come from him. He’s very talented and he will show that, he can be a big player for Liverpool.”

Gakpo joined the Merseyside giants from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 in a deal worth a reported £37 million. The versatile attacker has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 53 games for the Reds so far.

Former Liverpool midfielder backs Jurgen Klopp's side to challenge for the title

Former Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Boudewijn Zenden has backed the Merseyside giants to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Zenden, who spent two years at Anfield between 2005 and 2007, has claimed that the Reds' strong attack makes them a title challenger.

Zenden also credited Darwin Nunez for his involvement in games despite his poor finishing letting him down regularly. He said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“Last season was maybe a surprise to people with how far off the pace Liverpool were, but they backed Klopp and are back among the title contenders. There’s obviously a far more positive feel about the club and they strengthened well in the summer. They have real firepower, with great options in attack. There has been criticism for Darwin Nunez over his lack of goals, but he’s such a handful and he can get on a roll. He is a big threat even when he’s not scoring."

The 47-year-old added:

“They don’t rely on one or two players to score the goals, they share them around and that’s important. Virgil van Dijk is back to his commanding best, it was difficult for him coming back from a serious injury and he needed time. It’s exciting for Liverpool fans, there are still many games to be played but they are looking impressive at the moment and it can be a season to remember.”

Liverpool will be up against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, January 21. They are currently leading the league table after 20 games, having collected 45 points.