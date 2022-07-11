“It’s a really good test for us” – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes feelings clear about ‘exciting’ pre-season clash against Liverpool

Erik ten Hag spoke in his first Manchester United pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, July 12. The Dutch tactician claimed he was excited about the game and added that it was a good test for the team.

Manchester United's era under Ten Hag begins as they take on their old rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Thailand.

Despite the game being a friendly, Ten Hag is keen to see what his players have and wants to win the game. Speaking in the pre-match presser, he said:

"Yes, playing against Liverpool is always exciting. ManUtd vs Liverpool is a big game and it's a really good test for us. The standard of Manchester United is to win every game. We are happy to play this game here in Bangkok for the many fans."

Manchester United want to end Liverpool and Manchester City's dominance

Erik ten Hag spoke about Liverpool and Manchester City when he joined Manchester United. He was confident that their eras would come to an end and wished it was his side who ended the duo's domination on the Premier League.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

"Liverpool and Manchester City play fantastic football, but you will always see an era can come to an end. I look forward to a battle with them and I'm sure other clubs will want to do that. I don't see this as a risk. I think this club has a great history and let's make a future. I'm really excited to do that with the people around in the club – work hard, be 100% committed and I'm sure we will have success. I cannot wait for the first match and the stands are full. It will be an exciting experience. I have seen a lot in the past. ManUtd have a lot of generations who are really successful. There is always a fantastic ambience and I look forward to that experience. In every country I have a favorite club and in England it's ManUtd."

The Red Devils have signed just one player so far this summer and are yet to sort out the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

