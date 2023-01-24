“It’s a really hard skill to master” – Rio Ferdinand defends Manchester United star despite criticism from Roy Keane

Rio Ferdinand has jumped to the defense of Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka amid criticism from former Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane.

The right-back came under fire for failing to deal with a threat that allowed Arsenal to score their opening goal during United's 3-2 loss to the Gunners in the Premier League at the weekend.

Eddie Nketiah brushed past Wan-Bissaka to open the scoring for Arsenal against Manchester United with a brilliant header at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22, 2022).

Reacting to the setback, Keane slammed the Red Devils' defender for his lack of awareness leading to the goal.

The former Red Devils midfielder said on Sky Sports commentary:

"It's just his lack of awareness. It's as if he can't believe someone's coming around the back of him, because he can see him, he just dozes off."

He added:

"A silly lack of concentration, considering we praise him saying he's a good defender. Of course, he sees him. You have to be aware of him, that's his job, this is big boy stuff and these are big moments. Do your job, go and attack the ball."

On his Vibe with Five Podcast, Rio Ferdinand defended Wan-Bissaka by insisting that it isn't an easy skill to read which side to mark an opposition attacker. The Englishman also explained how former Manchester United defender Gary Neville mastered this skill.

He said:

"Gary Neville was the best at this as a full-back, he was the best at marking the opposite side when the ball was coming in so if their winger was crossing the ball, the Gary Neville gets himself inside the post so that anything that beats me, he's going to get."

The Englishman continued:

"But also he's going to attach himself to that winger, get hold of them. Sometimes he's not as big as those guys but they've got to do a lot to get away from them and he would just stand in their way. This [the Arsenal goal] is all about awareness and seeing that bigger picture and that comes from reps in training."

The 44-year-old further added:

"For Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and all full-backs, it's a really hard skill to master by the way. The way the guys were talking about it yesterday was like it was easy. It's not easy. That is one way that 33-year-olds get unpicked at the end of their career when they are meant to know it back to front."

He concluded:

"It's about being switched on and having concentration for the full 90. If you switch off in those moments, you get punished because you're six yards out so it's a goal. He has to attach himself. Feel him. Or he has got to turn and face, but that is the hardest thing to do, to do that and see the crosser and the man. You can't turn your back like he did. When you do that, you have got no idea where he is. He didn't know where he was."

What's next for Manchester United following Arsenal defeat?

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Following that loss, Manchester United will switch their focus to the EFL Cup this Friday, where they'll lock horns with Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their semi-final tie tomorrow.

They will travel to the City Ground for the first leg before returning to Old Trafford for the return leg next week.

At the weekend, though, Erik ten Hag's men will square it up with Reading in the Premier League and will be eager to bounce back in front of their fans at the Theater of Dreams. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in the encounters.

