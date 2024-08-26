  • home icon
  "It's a really important game" - Liverpool star looking forward to crunch Manchester United clash following impressive Ipswich victory 

“It’s a really important game” - Liverpool star looking forward to crunch Manchester United clash following impressive Ipswich victory 

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Aug 26, 2024 11:12 GMT
Liverpool star speaks about Manchester United game

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is looking forward to the Premier League clash against Manchester United next weekend. The Reds are set to take on the Red Devils on the road on Sunday, September 1.

The game is an important fixture in any part of the season. Few rivalries, if any, can match the intensity of a showdown between the two giants. Mac Allister is looking to set the tone right at the start of the campaign.

He addressed the media following the team's 2-0 home win against Brentford on Sunday (August 25), as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet. Mac Allister said about the upcoming match at Old Trafford (via the club's official website):

"Really important. We know that against Man United it's a derby, it's a really important game for the club and for us. We will prepare during the week and we will do our best to win that game."

Liverpool have started their Arne Slot era in buzzing form, winning both of their league games so far. After a 2-0 away win against Ipswich Town in the season opener, they dispatched Brentford by the same scoreline at home. Arne Slot will now lock horns with his compatriot Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United, though, have already stumbled this season. After a penalty shootout loss against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, they earned a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham in the Premier League opener.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat in their most recent league game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex.

Liverpool star in race against time to face Manchester United

Curtis Jones is facing a race against time to face Manchester United next weekend. Jones missed the Brentford game after suffering a muscle injury in training.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has provided an update on Jones' availability for the next game at Old Trafford. He told the media (via Liverpool Echo):

"It’s going to be close. It’s always difficult to see how an injury evolves during the upcoming week. He won’t be out for a long time but it will be close for him to be here next week. But I’m quite sure he will try to do everything to be ready for next week. It’s not a big injury.”

Curtis Jones, 23, is yet to make an appearance this season. Slot has options to pick his midfield even if Jones misses the away game against Manchester United as Ryan Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai are also in the team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
