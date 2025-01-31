"It's really nice to know that" - Andreas Schjelderup claims interest from Barcelona gives him 'motivation' to keep performing well

Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup has responded to the reported interest from Barcelona in his services. The 20-year-old has impressed this season for the Eagles, bagging three goals and four assists in 571 minutes across 18 appearances.

The winger joined the club in January 2023 for a reported €9 million fee from Nordsjaelland. Speaking about the interest from the Catalan giants after his side beat Juventus 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League, Schjelderup said to TV2 (via Record PT):

"It's really nice to know that, it gives me more motivation to keep doing what I'm doing. But I am a Benfica player, this is where I feel good and I play football now. It's fantastic.Therefore, there is only one way forward, which is to ascend. I have to keep working and working a lot here at Benfica. I love being here"

Trending

Barcelona will have a tough task convincing the Portuguese side to part with the talented Norwegian this January. The winger is contracted to the Portuguese side until the summer of 2028.

“Good things are coming for Barça fans” - Pedri sends message to Barcelona fans after new contract

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has expressed happiness at signing a new deal with the club. The Spaniard has extended his contract with Blaugrana until the summer of 2030 and looks forward to his future at the Catalan side.

Speaking to the fans, Pedri stated his confidence that the best is yet to come with the Spanish Super Cup holders, telling Barca One (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in a long time. It’s been a long time since I felt like this, I’m enjoying football, which is what I like the most. We have a good team, especially a very young one, which in a few years will be even better. Good things are coming for Barça fans. I am happy to be where I want to be, now I have to continue enjoying football and being here at Barça."

“I have said it many times, it has been a dream since I was little and prolonging this dream is the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me. Reality surpasses dreams, I am really enjoying my time here. Now I have to continue enjoying it.”

Pedri joined Barcelona in 2019 from Las Palmas for a reported €23 million and has played 175 goals for the Catalan side. He has scored 24 times and provided 17 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback