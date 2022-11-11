"It's refreshing" - Marcus Rashford heaps praise on Manchester United youngster

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has lauded his teammate Alejandro Garnacho after his eye-catching performance in his team's recent 4-2 EFL Cup win over Aston Villa.

The Red Devils progressed from the third round of the domestic cup competition after a thrilling win at Old Trafford on Thursday (November 10).

Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay scored for the hosts, while Ollie Watkins netted the opening goal. Diogo Dalot also scored an own goal in the second half.

Garnacho, 18, came on for Erik ten Hag's side in the 62nd minute, replacing Martial. He contributed two assists, completed all 13 of his passes, registered two shots, completed one successful dribble, won two ground duels, and made three recoveries during the contest.

Speaking to MUTV, Rashford lavished praise on Garnacho for his stellar outing and claimed he has more to offer in front of goal.

He said:

"He's full of energy and confidence. It's refreshing to have someone like that on the bench, someone who can come on and make a big impact. It's just the start for him. There's a lot more goals to come from him."

Garnacho has been one of the most exciting talents at Old Trafford ever since his arrival from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £420,000 in October 2020.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, the Argentina U20 international made his senior debut last campaign after being named the "Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year". He has registered one goal and two assists in 274 minutes of action in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are next set to face Burnley in the last-16 stage of the EFL Cup, scheduled for Tuesday (December 20).

Manchester United prodigy wants to leave Old Trafford in winter transfer window

As per AS, Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri is interested in securing a permanent switch to another club in January to boost his chances of first-team involvement. A loan move is on the cards, but the player is not eager to prolong his association with the Red Devils.

Pellistri, 20, has been named only on the substitute bench by Erik ten Hag on 12 occasions across all competitions. Earlier during his one-and-a-half-year loan spell at Deportivo Alaves, he racked up 1201 LaLiga minutes, spread across 33 overall appearances.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are hopeful of cashing in on the South American attacker, whose transfer value is expected to rise after his potential participation in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

