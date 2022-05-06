"It’s revenge time" - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah hypes up Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah sounded bullish ahead of his team's mouthwatering UEFA Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid.

The two sides are set to face each other in Paris on May 28 in a rematch of the 2018 final, which Los Blancos won 3-1.

Salah, who was injured by Sergio Ramos on that occasion just 30 minutes into the game, is excited to take them on again.

While collecting his FWA Player of the Year award, he once again reiterated his desire to face them over Manchester City. He said:

“I said I wanted to play them in the final. I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game. They beat a lot of good teams but I’m excited. The team is excited. We need to stay focused. We have to finish the league first, then we will see.”

The Egyptian, then in his first season with the Reds, was pulled to the floor by Ramos, injuring his shoulder as Salah went off in tears. It was a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp's side, who eventually lost 3-1.

Although the Reds found redemption a year later, winning their sixth title, the 2018 final loss still seems to hurt Salah.

He has revenge in mind ahead of their rematch and spoke of the same at the awards ceremony. The 29-year-old added:

“Yeah. It’s revenge time. They beat us in the final last time. It was a very sad day for all of us, so yeah.

“We have to focus on the Premier League first. We have four games left and so do City. We wish they will drop points. We just need to focus on the Spurs game and then go from there.”

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in a European Cup/Champions League final for the third time, the most repeated final in the competition.

Liverpool and Real Madrid clash in potential cracker

It could be a final for the ages, as Liverpool and Real Madrid have both impressed this season.

The Reds have been on a rampage, reaching their third final in the last five years as they eye a seventh crown.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, have earned the title of 'comeback kings' of Europe after remarkable comebacks in this season's knockout stages. The 13-time winners have overcome aggregate deficits to down PSG, Chelsea and City to reach their second final in five years.

Armed with highly potent attackers, Liverpool and Madrid's latest meeting has all the makings of a European classic.

