"It's ridiculous; it should never have come back" – Paul Scholes explains why Arsenal were 'unlucky' during defeat to Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has said that Arsenal were unfortunate to have Gabriel Martinelli's goal disallowed during their 3-1 defeat away at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4).

The Gunners dropped their first points of the season as Erik ten Hag's team produced a cohesive, counter-attacking performance to register their fourth win on the trot.

However, the contest was marred by a controversial VAR call in the first half. In the 11th minute, Martinelli put the ball into the opposition net after a brilliant run and finish. However, the on-field referee, Paul Tierney, overturned the goal with VAR intervention after a foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

VAR @OfficialPGMOL #AFC #FA #PGMOL are satisfied with the decision of #VAR official Lee Mason to overturn Gabriel Martinelli's goal after Martin Odegaard's challenge on Christian Erisken was deemed to be a foul. #MUFC #PGMOL are satisfied with the decision of #VAR official Lee Mason to overturn Gabriel Martinelli's goal after Martin Odegaard's challenge on Christian Erisken was deemed to be a foul. #MUFC #AFC #FA https://t.co/aioK7oK6CX

Scholes thought that the call was 'soft', telling Premier League Productions (via HITC) that it was not a foul:

"I think it's very soft. It's his interpretation of the foul. He is ten yards away. He doesn't think it's a foul. Go to somebody else, and he has a different opinion. It's ridiculous; it should never have come back. I think they are a little unlucky there Arsenal."

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta also expressed his frustration at the decision, telling Sky Sports:

"It's a lack of consistency. What is soft? Last week, they (Aston Villa) got a goal when there's a foul on Aaron (Ramsdale), but it's soft, and it's not a foul. Then there's a penalty on Bukayo (Saka, by Tyrone Mings), but it's soft and not a penalty. Today, this is a foul. It's really difficult to accept."

After Martinelli's goal was disallowed, United took the lead through new signing Antony in the 35th minute. Bukayo Saka equalised for the visitors at the hour-mark before Marcus Rashford sealed the deal for United with a nine-minute brace in the second half.

While the north London outfit remain atop the Premier League standings with 15 points from six games, ahead of Manchester City (14), Manchester United climbed up to fifth place with 12 points from six outings.

Arsenal, Manchester United set to open UEFA Europa League campaigns

Arsenal and Manchester United qualified for the UEFA Europa League last campaign, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

Arteta's side will travel to Switzerland to face FC Zurich for their Group A opener on Thursday (September 8). Netherlands' PSV Eindhoven and Norway's Bodo/Glimt are also in their group.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will host Spain's Real Sociedad in their Group E opener on Thursday (September 8). Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonia are also in their group.

The Europa League final will take place in Budapest's Puskas Arena on May 31 next year.

