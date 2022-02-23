"It’s not right" - Kevin Campbell feels there's an agenda against Arsenal after controversial calls in Brentford clash

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has slammed referees for their officiating in recent matches involving the Gunners. He feels the decisions made are laughable and there seems to be an agenda against the club.

The London side have been on the receiving end of some shocking decisions lately, with several calls for penalties denied by the referees. Moreover, the Gunners have seen their players sent off in four of their last eight matches.

While speaking with Football Insider, Campbell cited the Gunners' 2-1 win over Brentford last Saturday that saw quite a few controversial calls.

"I have discussed this before," he said. "Look at what is going on – it's not right. The decisions that have gone against Arsenal are laughable. If the same thing happened in another game it's a different story. We saw that over the weekend.

"I understand fans get on the bandwagon about there being an agenda against Arsenal but honestly, Arsenal fans have a point," he added. "You just have to look at the decisions that went against us on Saturday.

"Let's be honest, some teams get them and some don't," he continued. "We are not getting a break at the moment. I'm pleased that we beat Brentford but these decisions leave a lot to be desired in my opinion."

Arsenal set to meet with referees over decisions

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has confirmed that the Gunners are set to hold a meeting with the officials to get an explanation on their decisions.

Following the match against Brentford, the Spaniard did not want to get into the agenda talks, but said:

"I don't want to think like that. There have been various reasons, very different ones the way we picked up these red cards. Somehow we have to stop it because it is going to affect performances and results for sure, and that has to be our aim and our focus. Don't try to blame the ref, we have to believe that the referees are going to do what they have to do, and we have to do, what we have to do – that's it."

The Gunners face the in-form Wolverhampton tomorrow night in the Premier League.

