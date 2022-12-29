"It's sad" - Patrice Evra not impressed by how Cristiano Ronaldo was treated by Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is upset by the Red Devils' treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract in November after his controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. He hit out at the club's owners, Ten Hag, and former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Despite launching a scathing attack on the club, the former France captain believes the Portuguese superstar deserves to be respected as one of the greatest players ever to play for the club. Evra told Amazon Prime (via Diario AS):

“I don’t know if it was the best decision but I think the club is happy, and Cristiano is happy because it was a heavy situation. Let’s not forget what Cristiano achieved for the club. He is one of the greatest players to have played for Man United, it’s sad the way it ended.”

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Manchester United once again in the summer of 2021 from Italian giants Juventus. The Portuguese superstar's return to Old Trafford was highly anticipated by Red Devils fans, unaware of how sour the club and the player's relationship would turn out in the future.

Ronaldo performed well in his first season back in Manchester, racking up 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances. There was a change in management over the summer, with Erik ten Hag taking over the charge from interim manager Ralf Ragnick.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found it difficult to obtain game time under the Dutch boss this term, making only four starts in the English top flight. Tensions between the player and the manager began to escalate when Ronaldo left the stadium early during a Premier League fixture after refusing to come on as a last-minute substitute.

It eventually led to the much-debated bombshell interview, which led to Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from the club.

"The football goes on" - Christian Eriksen says Manchester United have moved on after Cristiano Ronaldo fallout

Manchester United midfielder Christiano Eriksen has admitted that while Cristiano Ronaldo's departure is unfortunate, the club is focussed on the upcoming fixtures.

The Red Devils secured a thumping 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, December 27, as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred got on the scoresheet.

Following the fixture, Eriksen said (via Manchester Evening News):

"First of all, we are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it. His legacy and his name at any club is special. For me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice.

"The football goes on. You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before, and now our focus is really like he is not here."

Manchester United will lock horns with Wolves in their next Premier League fixture at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, December 31.

