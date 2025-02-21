"It’s very sad because he is a player who lives for the game" - Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal star had to get surgery on knee

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why defender Takehiro Tomiyasu had to get surgery on his knee. He will now be out of contention for the rest of the campaign, despite playing just one match in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

The 26-year-old has struggled with fitness for much of the season, and although it seemed like he would return to the grass, it has not worked out. On the contrary, he had to get surgery, with a statement from the Gunners revealing (via club website):

"Takehiro Tomiyasu has undergone a successful surgery on the right knee issue which he first sustained in pre-season.

"Despite an initial surgical procedure in August, followed by a return to full training, and featuring as a substitute in our home Premier League match against Southampton in October, Tomi continued to have issues with his knee, resulting in a further corrective surgical procedure."

The statement finished with a note that the Japan international will complete his rehabilitation "towards the end of this year." Now, Mikel Arteta has spoken about the defender, explaining (via club media):

"He’s been trying everything he possibly could to try to avoid [surgery]. We did that as well with the department. At some stage it wasn’t reacting as well as we needed it to, so we decided between all parties that the best thing to do was have surgery again.

"Unfortunately it’s going to keep him out for a long period again and it’s very sad because he is a player who lives for the game. He is really keen to play and be consistent, and when he is at his level he’s an incredible player for us."

Arsenal have an upcoming game against West Ham in the Premier League this weekend (February 22) at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal continue to struggle with injury woes

In addition to Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal have also struggled with injuries to other members of their squad. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz have all suffered hamstring injuries, keeping them out for some time.

Ben White and Gabriel Jesus have struggled with knee injuries, with the latter expected to be out of contention for the rest of the season. This will be a cause for concern for the Gunners, as injuries could hamper their hopes in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal are also pushing to win the UEFA Champions League, having been drawn to face PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16. They will hope that some of their players can return to fitness as the season heats up.

