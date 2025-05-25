"It’s saved the club!" - Ian Wright takes cheeky dig at Arsenal men's team after Women's side win Champions League

Legendary forward Ian Wright took a cheeky swipe at the Arsenal men's team after the women's team lifted the UEFA Women's Champions League title. The Englishman claimed that the ladies' triumph has 'saved the club' after a trophyless campaign for the men's side.
Akin to the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta's side are set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League. They also lost in the third round of the FA Cup to Manchester United and bowed out in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup to eventual champions Newcastle United.
However, the biggest disappointment for Arsenal fans came in the Champions League. After finishing third in the league phase, they destroyed PSV 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16 and, more impressively, overcame 15-time champions Real Madrid 5-1 in the quarter-finals.
They were considered as genuine contenders for the UCL title ahead of their semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Unfortunately for Gunners fans, they lost 3-1 on aggregate, confirming their fifth successive campaign without a major trophy.
The women's side also had a huge challenge on their hands in the UWCL final - two-time defending champions FC Barcelona. However, a determined defensive performance from Leah Williamson and a 74th-minute goal from Stina Blackstenius secured a surprise 1-0 win for Arsenal.
Wright, who was in attendance for the game in Lisbon, took shots at the men's side after the full-time whistle. He said (via Metro h/t TNT Sports):
"It's saved the club! The embarrassment of not getting anything this season when we played so well with the men. The ladies have saved the club. We've got something to celebrate."
Arsenal icon Ian Wright has claimed that the club's women's team deserves a parade after beating a dominant Barcelona side in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League.
With the likes of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Caroline Graham Hansen in their ranks, Barca were considered overwhelming favourites before the game. However, the Gunners defended with all their might, and a right-footed strike from Stina Blackstenius (74') was all they needed to lift the coveted title.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the 1-0 win (May 24), the 61-year-old said (via Metro):
‘Of course they need a parade. They have beaten Barcelona in the Champions League, no one gave them a chance. Even I was saying it was going to be tough because they (Barca) average four goals a game. We needed to score goals to make sure that we beat them; in the end, it was only one, but everybody wrote them off. They deserve everything they are getting, all the accolades because this is a magnificent achievement."
After five successive campaigns with a major trophy, Mikel Arteta will likely be under immense pressure to deliver silverware in his sixth season in charge of Arsenal.