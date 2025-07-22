"It's scandalous" - Feyenoord advisor slams Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as they send player back from camp despite agreeing deal to sign him

Feyenoord's advisor, Raymond Salomon, has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for canceling a deal that was meant to see David Hancko join them this summer. He also condemned the clubs' treatment of their players, labeling it ‘scandalous’.
Speaking to RTV Rijnmond, Salomon called out Al-Nassr for backing out from an initial agreement with Feyenoord for Hancko. He claimed that such behavior has arguably not been witnessed in the transfer market and said (via VoetbalPrimeur):
"The way the club is treating its players is scandalous. It's especially unbelievable with David Hancko. This is rarely, if not never, seen before. Al-Nassr sent a proposal a long time ago, and the club accepted it. The player then reached an agreement and signed a contract. Hancko then traveled to Al-Nassr's training camp in Austria, where it turned out that Al-Nassr had put the deal on hold again and subsequently collapsed."
David Hancko had traveled to Austria to join the Knights of Najd's training camp after reportedly agreeing to join them. However, he couldn't commence training after learning that his potential transfer had been put on hold.
Following the collapse of his move, Hancko has now returned to Feyenoord. He has also traveled to join the rest of his teammates in Grassau, Germany, ahead of their preseason games against Liefering and Wolfsburg.
The centre-back remains a key player for the Rotterdam-based club as they look to contend for the Eredivisie title next season. In 140 appearances, Hancko has also contributed 15 goals, making 12 others for Feyenoord.
How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform at Al-Nassr last season?
Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be a crucial player in the attack despite his age last term and was the club's top scorer. In 41 games across all competitions, he scored 35 goals and made four assists. The 40-year-old was also named the Saudi Pro League top-scorer, having scored 25 goals in 35 appearances.
Despite his heroics, Ronaldo was unable to help the Knights of Najd secure a major trophy last season. In the league, they finished as the second runner-up with 70 points from 34 games behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.
However, Ronaldo recently signed a new two-year contract with the Riyadh-based club. He will be eager to put last season's setbacks aside as he prepares for a fresh term. He's also expected to join Jorge Jesus's training camp in Austria for their preseason activities.