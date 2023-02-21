"It's scary numbers" – Michael Owen sets target for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United amid sparkling run of form

Liverpool great Michael Owen has set a grand target of 30 goals for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the ongoing season.

Rashford, 25, has found a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag, helping his club in their top-four push in the Premier League this campaign. So far, he has scored a staggering 24 goals and contributed nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

A right-footed attacker blessed with pace and directness, the 51-cap England star endured a difficult time last term, scoring just five times in 32 games. However, he has now emerged as one of the most in-form players in Europe, scoring 16 goals since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Supreme confidence. Marcus Rashford has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, that’s 2 more than his previous best ever scoring season (2019/20).Supreme confidence. Marcus Rashford has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, that’s 2 more than his previous best ever scoring season (2019/20).Supreme confidence. 👉😄 https://t.co/knYG9PpjS9

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owen backed Rashford to reach the 30-goal milestone for Manchester United this term. He said:

"He should be targeting 30 goals this campaign. Six more goals in the form he's in should be realistic. We're only just past halfway, there's still a lot of big games, and Manchester United are still in virtually every competition as well.

"It's scary numbers that we're potentially looking at and we're also looking at a player that we're talking about at world-class level in years to come if he keeps this going."

No Manchester United player has scored 30 goals in a single season since Robin van Persie during his debut campaign for the Red Devils. The Feyenoord assistant coach achieved the landmark in 48 overall matches during the 2012-13 campaign after arriving from Arsenal.

Rashford is next scheduled to be in action for the Red Devils against Barcelona in their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23).

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford sheds light on reason behind his fine form

When asked about his fine form, Marcus Rashford credited the new manager for it. He told Stadium Astro:

"Training wise, not really much has changed. One of the biggest changes is we have a new manager and new coaches. He's come in and got the mentality back to what it was like previously. I think that's a massive thing for me personally and also for the team overall."

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League standings under Erik ten Hag, five points off leaders Arsenal. While the club will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on February 26, they will meet West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on March 1.

Poll : 0 votes