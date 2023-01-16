"It's a shame" - Arsenal star confirms Tottenham fan tried to punch him after 2-0 North London derby win

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale confirmed that one Tottenham Hotspur fan tried to punch him after the north London derby. The Gunners won the away clash by a scoreline of 2-0.

However, an unpleasant incident took place after the conclusion of the game. Ramsdale was heading to the touchline from goalline after having a mild verbal exchange with Richarlison. A fan kicked him at that moment. The English custodian has now confirmed that a fan tried to punch him as well at that point in time.

He told Sky after the game:

“The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it sportsmanlike but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back. It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, were the better side during the game. They got a lucky break for the first goal as Hugo Lloris made a mess of Bukayo Saka's cross. Lloris fumbled the ball only to see it end up in the back of his net.

Martin Odegaard scored from a long ranger for the second of the night. Lloris denied Odegaard's piledriver with a stretching save. Thomas Partey, meanwhile, saw his thunderous volley crash against Tottenham's post.

Dejan Kulusevsky provided a few challenging moments for the Gunners' defense. His left-footed strikes from the left of Ramdale's box were agonizingly close. Unluckily for the former Juventus man, one went just over the bar and another just wide of the post.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to his team's performance

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta heaped praise on his team for their performances in the north London derby. Speaking after the match, Arteta said (via Express):

"I loved the way we played and the courage we showed to come here and play. Doing our job we can make a lot of people happy, and I'm sure we've made Arsenal fans very happy."

Arteta added:

"Everything we ask, they are so willing to try and do. They are a terrific group of players. I think today we went another step. We won last season in big stadiums, but the way we won today was really pleasing to watch, it shows not only determination and courage but you have to have the belief and quality to do it against this team."

