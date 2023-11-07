"It's a shame" – Fabrizio Romano insists 26-year-old Manchester United star 'will leave' Old Trafford in January

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek is likely to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming winter transfer window, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Van de Beek, 26, has been frozen out of United's first-team plans since recovering from his long-term knee problem. He has made just two appearances this season, racking up 21 minutes of action so far.

Speaking on the YouTube channel The United Stand, Romano claimed that the ex-Ajax midfielder will secure a permanent transfer away from Manchester United. He said (h/t United In Focus):

"Donny will leave in January for sure. He has to and he wants to because he wants to play. It's a shame because Donny wanted to play for United, he loved this opportunity, but at the same time, he is never playing. He also knows after the injury he needs regular football. He can't stay on the bench for a long time."

Van de Beek, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax for an initial fee of £34 million in 2020, was allegedly linked with a move to Real Sociedad in the summer. However, the potential deal fell through due to his parent club's demands for a loan fee in the final weeks of the window.

Earlier last campaign, the Dutchman started just four of his 10 appearances across all competitions. The ex-Everton player featured in 294 minutes of first-team action for his team before sustaining a knee injury in a 3-0 league win over Bournemouth earlier in January this year.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have a host of midfield options in their ranks. They have the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen to shoulder the burden of first-team action.

Manchester United aiming to offload Antony

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United have decided to offload Antony in the winter transfer window. They have also been linked with an exchange deal with Flamengo for compatriot Gabriel Barbosa.

Gabigol, 27, could prove to be a clever addition to for Erik ten Hag's outfit. He has scored 139 goals and providing 38 assists in 246 outings for Flamengo, operating either as a striker or a right-sided winger.

Antony, on the other hand, has struggled to showcase his best ability since joining Manchester United from Ajax for around £86 million past summer. The 23-year-old has found the back of the net eight times and registered three assists in 55 overall appearances for his club.