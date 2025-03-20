"It’s a shame he’s not here because we know what he means for us" - Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi missing Argentina WC qualifiers

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has lamented Lionel Messi's absence from the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champions are all set to face Uruguay and Brazil in the coming days in the South American qualifiers.

Unfortunately, La Pulga has not joined up with the La Albiceleste squad due to discomfort in his adductor region. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been indispensable to Argentina over the years, and his absence will be a huge blow for the team.

Scaloni recently said that Lionel Messi has suffered from adductor problems for a while.

"Unfortunately, Messi couldn’t be here. He got injured, and we were waiting until the last moment for a verdict. I’ve been talking with him. He hasn’t been well with his adductor for a while. It’s a shame he’s not here because we know what he means for us," said Scaloni (via Albiceleste Talk on X).

La Pulga's last appearance for Argentina was in the 1-0 win over Peru in the World Cup qualifiers in November last year. La Albiceleste sit at the top of the South American World Cup qualifiers table after 12 games, with eight wins and three defeats to their name. They next face Uruguay on Friday, March 21, at the Centenario, before locking horns with Brazil on Tuesday, March 25, at the Estadio Mas Monumental.

When did Lionel Messi make his Argentina debut?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi earned his Argentina debut on 17th August 2005, in a friendly against Hungary in the Ferenc Puskas Stadion. La Pulga started the game from the bench, and came on in the 64th minute to replace Lisandro Lopez.

He was only 18 years old at that time but had already earned rave reviews with Barcelona. Fresh from helping the youth team win the Under-20 World Cup that summer, Messi was already hailed as the one who would return La Albiceleste to glory.

Unfortunately, his debut for the national team turned out to be a disaster. Minutes after entering the pitch, La Pulga was shown a straight red for a challenge on defender Vilmos Vanczak.

The youngster left the pitch in tears, but would eventually have his salvation years later. In 2021, Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the Copa America, their first major trophy in 28 years.

The following year, La Pulga won the Finalissima, and then fulfilled his legacy by lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also won the Copa America last year.

