“It’s a shame” – Mikel Arteta reacts to Leandro Trossard’s goal ruled out by VAR during Arsenal’s win over Leicester 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was disappointed after Leandro Trossard's sensational strike in the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday was ruled out by VAR. It all ended on a positive note for the Gunners regardless, as they beat the Foxes 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said:

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen the replay. The decision is made, what can we do? It’s a shame because he’s put it in the top bin and it was a great finish but we managed to still recover, not get too upset, and win the game.”

The incident occurred in the 26th minute when Bukayo Saka delivered a corner that was cleared away. Trossard was then set up for a shot by Granit Xhaka, with the Belgian unleashing a sweet strike into the top corner, comfortably beating Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

However, referee Craig Pawson was alerted to a possible foul in the box. The goal was eventually disallowed when replays showed Ben White holding onto Ward's arm.

Arsenal eventually took the lead early in the second half when Trossard played a smart ball to Gabriel Martinelli, who dispatched a composed finish. The Gunners held on to their lead to temporarily go five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal will next face Everton in the Premier League, a team they lost to three weeks ago. Speaking on the clash, Arteta said:

“We think about the next game, the Premier League is so tough, next we have Everton, we suffered already in Liverpool with what they did to us, we’re going to have to prepare really well, play well and be really dominant in the game to earn the right to win.”

Arsenal join Manchester United in race for 27-year-old

Marco Asensio could be on the move from Real Madrid.

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Marco Asensio. The 27-year-old, whose contract with Real Madrid ends at the end of the summer, could be on the move to the Premier League, with teams like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested, according to Football Insider.

Earlier in the season, it looked like a departure from the Spanish capital was certain for Asensio. However, he has played his way into manager Carlo Ancelotti's squad, making key contributions as a substitute. He has six goals and five assists in 30 appearances this season.

