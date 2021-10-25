"It's a shame" – Sergio Busquets feels Barcelona deserved a better result against Real Madrid

Sergio Busquets has reacted to Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in yesterday's El Clasico.

According to the Spaniard, the Blaugrana deserved to come out with a better result from the clash. The midfielder was quoted as saying:

"It was too much of a punishment based on the merits of each team. They got it right in the first half and then they've waited for us on the counter-attack. We created a lot of chances."

Barcelona controlled the game from the beginning but were unfortunate to concede in the 32nd minute. Sergio Busquets believes that was the turning point.

"We knew they would give us the ball and look for the pace of Vinicius and Rodrygo. We controlled them coming out from the back but against a team like this if you lose position or concentration, they score, and that's what happened.

"We also had chances with Dest and Ansu, but scoring first boosts your chances in these games. The 0-1 is almost definitive," the Spaniard continued.

Barcelona struggled to make anything happen in attack, with Sergio Aguero scoring their only goal of the game in injury time. Busquets couldn't help but rue his side's lack of sharpness up front.

"We continued to dominate, but we struggled to create clear chances. What happens in the box makes the difference and they were better. They scored that goal in the first half and made it count. It's a shame because we tried, but it wasn't to be."

Barcelona were left frustrated as Real Madrid earned a 2-1 victory in El Clasico

Barcelona losing ground to Real Madrid in La Liga title race

Barcelona's misery continued with their latest setback against Real Madrid in El Clasico. The Catalan giants have won just four of their nine games in the league this season and currently rank ninth in the table with 15 points.

Their eternal rivals remain strong contenders for the title as they now occupy second spot in the standings with 20 points. They're just one point behind first-placed Real Sociedad.

Unlike Barcelona, Real Madrid look like they're ready to challenge for the crown this season. It remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will wake up in time to join the party.

