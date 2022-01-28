"It's sharpened up Marcus Rashford" - Bryan Robson believes Anthony Elanga could get the best out of struggling Manchester United star

Manchester United prodigy Anthony Elenga has impressed in recent weeks. It has prompted Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick to start the youngster in the last three Premier League games.

United legend Bryan Robson believes the rise of Elanga will inspire Rashford to recapture his old form.

Marcus Rashford's waning form pushed Rangnick to start Elanga against Aston Villa earlier this month. The 19-year-old impressed in that game and was rewarded with another start against Brentford, in which he scored once.

The Swedish youngster was also named in the starting line-up against West Ham United last weekend, making it three straight games he's started for Rangnick. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has raised his level of performance since the emergence of Anthony Elanga, scoring in each of his last two games for the club.

Bryan Robson believes the competition the Englishman is now facing from his Swedish counterpart is helping him sharpen up his game. Speaking on United Daily, he said:

“I think Elanga has done really well in the three games he’s played. He’s shown loads of energy, he’s brave and quick, he’s got a lot more about him."

“I think because he’s been in the team a couple of times it just looks like it’s sharpened up Marcus [Rashford] and Marcus knows he’s got to work hard, he’s got to start scoring goals again, which he’s proved in the last few games. So hopefully that’ll spur Marcus into coming back into form,” Bryan Robson added.

Anthony Elenga scored for Manchester United against Brentford

Marcus Rashford's numbers for Manchester United so far this season

The Englishman had a tough start to the season, with a shoulder injury limiting his impact in the first few weeks and contributing to his poor form afterward. However, he is finally getting himself back on track, scoring in each of his last two Premier League games against Brentford and West Ham.

Overall, the winger has made 17 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions so far this season, recording five goals and one assist to his name. It remains to be seen if he can continue moving on an upward trajectory in the coming weeks.

