"It’s up to me to show myself when I get a chance" - Arsenal star on his lack of game time for the Gunners this season

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard is determined to showcase his qualities despite his lack of game time this season.

The 28-year-old Belgium international has made three appearances across competitions this season, two in the league, racking up just 77 minutes of cumulative game time. Trossard's only goal of the campaign came in the FA Community Shield win over Manchester City, which the Gunners went on to win on penalties.

However, the Belgian has started only one of four Premier League games and didn't come off the bench in two of them. Nevertheless, the January arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion isn't too worried, as the season is long.

Having bagged a goal and 10 assists in 20 league games for Arsenal, Trossard told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (via Football.London) that he will have chances to impress:

"I am still convinced that I will play enough matches. I will be ready for the European Championship. We have a game every three days (at Arsenal), so it’s impossible to play with the same guys every time. It’s up to me to show myself when I get a chance. The coach told me that too"

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old is not in the squad for Belgium's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Azerbaijan (September 9) and Estonia (September 12). Trossard last played for the Red Devils in a 3-2 friendly win against Germany in March.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month for August

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a sparkling start to the new season. After beating Manchester City to win the FA Community Shield, the Gunners have gone unbeaten in their opening four Premier League games, winning three.

After opening their league campaign with a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta's 10-man side prevailed by a solitary goal at Crystal Palace. Their perfect start to the season ended in a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Fulham, but the Gunners returned to winning ways, beating Manchester United 3-1.

Considering his team's unbeaten league start, Arteta has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month for August. The other nominees are Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, West Ham United's David Moyes, and Tottenham Hotspur's Ange Postecoglu.

Arteta has won six Manager of the Month awards with the Gunners, including four last season.