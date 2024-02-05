"It’s so silly" - Gary Neville not happy with Arsenal star's decision in Liverpool win

Manchester United legend Gary Neville wasn't impressed with Ben White for getting himself booked in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Liverpool on Sunday (February 4).

The Gunners' full-back was shown a yellow card after seemingly taking too long during a free-kick in the 31st minute. At the time, the north London outfit were leading thanks to Bukayo Saka's 14th-minute strike.

White's caution wasn't surprising after he had taken a fair bit of time from throw-in situations before this incident. Claiming that the defender had put himself in trouble for the rest of the match, Neville told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

“It’s so silly from Ben White. Talked about Gomez making it a difficult game for himself and White’s done the same."

Despite Neville's concerns, White wasn't bothered much by Luis Diaz down Liverpool's left. He won five of his six ground duels, all three aerial duels, and was dribbled past only once throughout the game.

Although the Reds managed to equalise (45+3') Saka's early goal (14'), the Gunners scored twice in the second half through Gabriel Martinelli (67') and Leandro Trossard (90+2') to seal all three points.

White is seen as a crucial component of this Arsenal set-up, having played 22 matches in the Premier League season and ocupying the otherwise depleted right-back slot. Overall, he's played 115 matches for the club, bagging three goals and six assists across competitions.

Mikel Arteta reassures Arsenal fans as Bukayo Saka is forced off in Liverpool win

Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka did not suffer a serious injury during Arsenal's 3-1 win against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday. The left-footed winger was replaced by Reiss Nelson in the 79th minute after receiving treatment for an issue in his right leg.

Saka managed to put the Gunners ahead in this fixture, scoring on the rebound after Kai Havertz's attempt was saved by Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker. When asked about the 22-year-old's situation, Arteta said after the match (via Football London):

"He should be fine I think."

Saka has been pivotal to Arsenal's season so far despite not matching the standards he displayed last year. He's scored eight goals and assisted as many from 22 appearances in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Following this victory, the Gunners are second in the league standings, two points behind Liverpool (51) after 23 games. City are third with 46 points after 21 games.