"It’s that simple" - Pundit astonishingly claims Liverpool will become title contenders from January

Former Hibernian and Dundee striker Tam McManus has astonishingly backed Liverpool to be back in the Premier League title race after January.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a horrific start to their Premier League campaign this time around. The Reds have won just four of their 12 league games so far and are already trailing league leaders Arsenal by 15 points.

With just 16 points in 12 games, they find themselves eight points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, albeit with a game in hand.

However, McManus has claimed that Liverpool could still make a comeback from their early-season setback. The Scotsman has claimed that the Reds could even become title contenders once their key absentees are back from injuries.

He has also cast his doubts on how the other teams would fare after the FIFA World Cup and backed Liverpool to take advantage of the break. He told Football Insider:

“They haven’t been able to put their strongest team out this season, I don’t think. So you get all of Liverpool’s players back and firing and you are talking about title contenders. It’s that simple."

He added:

“They won it a few years ago and they have been close since. I don’t think they have been cut totally adrift. We don’t know what Newcastle and Man United are going to be like after the World Cup."

McManus has claimed that Liverpool could push for additions in January but do not need reinforcements. He added:

“If Liverpool play their cards right and get lucky with their injuries then they might not need any signings to get back up there.

“That would obviously be ideal for the owners, I’m sure Klopp will push for signings but he might not need them. It would be a blow for him because we know what he’s like.”

Liverpool are preparing to offload three players in January

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sell three players in January as Jurgen Klopp eyes a squad overhaul.

They are reportedly looking for suitors for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Nat Phillips.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita are both out of contract next summer and have both struggled with injuries during their time at Anfield.

Phillips, on the other hand, is well behind in Klopp's pecking order. All three players have appeared just once each during this season.

Klopp is reportedly looking to sell the the trio to make room for a new signing in January as well as clearing the wage bill.

