“It’s as simple as that” – Patrice Evra predicts winner of Manchester United’s ‘crucial match’ against Southampton 

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has offered his prediction for his old side's clash with Southampton on Saturday (August 27).

The Red Devils picked up their first win of the season when they beat arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on August 22. United had previously lost their opening two fixtures against Brighton and Brentford in disastrous circumstances, as the pressure began to build on manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the Red Devils put on a much-improved display against Liverpool on Monday night and earned a deserved three points. Manchester United head to St. Mary's next where they have an outstanding record.

The 20-time champions of England haven't lost away at the Saints since 2003, with their only two defeats in their previous 27 encounters coming at Old Trafford.

Evra appears confident that Manchester United will continue that excellent record, as he predicted that his old team will run out 2-0 victors. The retired French international wrote in his column for The Metro:

"This is a crucial match. United want to move forward, but if they draw or lose, people will say that the win against Liverpool was an accident. It’s all about continuity. We can score goals and if we keep a clean sheet we are going to win the game. It’s as simple as that."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects Manchester United to challenge for silverware this season

The Saints, who are expected to struggle this season, claimed their first Premier League win of the campaign last weekend against Leicester City.

Speaking ahead of their clash on Saturday afternoon, Hasenhuttl was asked about Manchester United's prospects this season under their new manager Ten Hag. The Austrian claimed he wasn't surprised that the Red Devils got off to a slow start but feels they will click into gear soon.

As quoted by The Mail, Hasenhuttl stated:

"This is a team that has a new manager – it is not surprising that it doesn't work immediately everything perfectly. It would be more surprising when they're immediately flying. I see a very clear identity of what they're doing now, what they want to do now. You are speaking still about a top team that is going for titles and will also do this season."

"If you beat Liverpool, this is a big sign, a big message to everybody that they are definitely in a good way and I see the clear identity of what they want to do and after all the problems they had. They will come with a lot of self-confidence."

