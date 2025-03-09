"It's as simple as that" - Roy Keane details what he thinks Manchester United's targets for the current season should be

Manchester United legend Roy Keane reckons his former side should look to finish the season strongly after what has been a largely underwhelming campaign. The Red Devils are set for their worst-ever Premier League finish and could end the season without any silverware.

Ruben Amorim's side - coming off a 3-2 home win over Ipswich Town - are languishing in 15th place in the standings after 27 games. They are out of both domestic cups, with the UEFA Europa League being their only realistic hope of ending the season with a title.

With 11 league games left in the season, Keane has urged the embattled Red Devils to finish the campaign strongly, admitting that there are deficiencies in the squad (as per UtdDistrict):

"Win as many games as they can. It's as simple as that. It's the obvious one. Yeah, again, it's been well-documented. The problems, there's been no real reaction to the new manager coming in.

"Results haven't been great. A few injuries. They don't look like they've got many goals in them. Not great at set pieces. They don't look very dynamic. Still not convinced with the goalkeeper."

Amorim's side are coming off a 1-1 midweek draw at Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United next take on Arsenal in the Premier League at home on Sunday (March 9). The Red Devils lost the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Emirates in December.

After a goalless first half, goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba sunk Amorim's side. The Red Devils haven't won the league since 2013 under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Meanwhile, the Gunners' league drought is even longer, having not finished top of the pile since their historic 'Invincibles' triumph under former boss Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04.

Mikel Arteta's side, though, have finished second - behind Manchester City both times - in the last two seasons. Interestingly, they are once again second in the standings but trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 16 points, with two games in hand.

