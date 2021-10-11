“It’s been a slow start but give him time” - Roy Keane says Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford has overshadowed Manchester United star's progress

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has overshadowed Jadon Sancho's progress at the club.

Sancho might be one of the finest youngsters in world football right now, but he is yet to score or assist for the Red Devils this season. Keane believes this is because he hasn't featured as prominently under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he did at Borussia Dortmund.

Here's what Keane had to say about Sancho's sluggish start to the season:

"It’s certainly been a slow start for him, it’s well and good doing well at Dortmund but it’s a different animal going to Man United, big expectations. Maybe overshadowed slightly with Ronaldo coming in but I’d always give the kid a chance, he’s been there a few months, nice opportunity for him tonight but give him a chance."

Despite his underwhelming performance for Manchester United, Jadon Sancho made the cut for Gareth Southgate's England squad against Andorra on Saturday.

The 21-year-old didn't disappoint his manager as he set up two crucial goals for England, who bagged a 5-0 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho will have to be at the top of their game for Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in prolific form since returning to Old Trafford on deadline day. The forward has scored five goals in six appearances across all competitions, including a clutch goal against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Portuguese talisman was unable to lead Manchester United to victory against Everton before the international break. He was brought on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the second half of the game, but the damage had already been done by then.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old bagged the Premier League's Player of the Month award for the month of September. He scored three goals, including a brace against Newcastle United, over the course of the month.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho will be pivotal to Manchester United's run in the Premier League and the Champions League this season. The latter will have to be at the top of his game as opportunities might be harder to come by once Marcus Rashford is back from injury.

