"It's slowly mirroring what happened at Old Trafford" - Paul Merson slams Liverpool and says that the Reds are in danger of suffering a dip like Manchester United 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has lambasted Liverpool for their poor performances recently, comparing their season to Manchester United's dip in form over the years.

The Reds have endured one of their worst starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign in recent times. Jurgen Klopp's men have only won four games so far this term and find themselves ninth in the standings.

Most recently, the Merseyside outfit suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since March 2021 in the English top flight. They lost 1-0 against Nottingham Forest on October 22 and 2-1 against Leeds United in the subsequent fixture at Anfield.

Both outfits are currently in the bottom half of the league table, making matters worse for Klopp's side.

Merson slammed the Reds for such disappointing performances, especially after they put on a dominant display in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City on October 16.

The pundit told Sky Sports (via The Mirror):

"To put in a performance like Liverpool did against Manchester City and then follow it up with defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds is inexcusable. Liverpool took one step forward and four steps back!"

He then compared the Reds' recent woes to Manchester United, whose supremacy in the Premier League has fallen ever since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

"Teams are not scared of Liverpool anymore. It's slowly mirroring what happened with Old Trafford. As a player, I used to dread going to Manchester United.

"You used to play well there and still get beat, nowadays if you play well there you win. If you play well at Liverpool now there's a strong chance you will win."

Merson concluded:

"Liverpool are losing their fear factor, and this season is already worse than the season they defended the title. They have that experience under their belts and there is no excuse for their performances this season."

Gary Neville backs Manchester United to finish above Liverpool in the Premier League this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed his former club to finish in the top four ahead of Liverpool this season. The Englishman was asked about the Red Devils' top-four chances after their 1-0 victory over West Ham over the weekend (October 30).

Neville told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I think they’ve got a great chance of finishing in the top-four now, a great chance. There’s enough going on at Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham for United to feel confident that they can push through that bunch. I never would have thought that four or five weeks ago."

He added:

"Right now Man United look better than Liverpool, that’s obvious. There’s more questions than answers at Liverpool. I don’t think they will get top-four now."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the standings with 23 points from 12 games, two points ahead of the sixth-placed Chelsea.

