“It’s something that he doesn’t like to do much!” - Alisson highlights key thing Mohamed Salah did for Liverpool apart from goals against Bournemouth

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has highlighted the important thing that Mohamed Salah did for the Reds in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth. The Reds visited the Vitality Stadium earlier today (February 1), where they squared off against the Cherries and ended the 90 minutes with all three points.

Salah scored the first goal from the penalty spot (30') after Cody Gakpo was fouled in the box. He added his second in the 75th minute with a beautiful curler that was too difficult for Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to reach.

After the game, Alisson Becker spoke to Sky Sports, praising Salah's quality. The shot-stopper, who completed the day with a clean sheet, spoke about how the Egyptian legend's quality defending improved the team's performance.

He said (via club website):

“Yeah, it’s his qualities. He knows how important he is for the team when he scores this kind of goal but we have to highlight all his hard work as well to defend today."

"It’s something that he doesn’t like to do much! But he did it for the team – not only him, everybody – and did it for this great result that we have here away from home against Bournemouth. They have a good team but we showed great desire, great mentality as well, and great quality to finish the situations we created," Alisson added.

Mohamed Salah has been an instrumental player for Liverpool this season. He has already scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists in just 23 league games, easily making him the best attacking player in England currently.

Alisson Becker opens up on Bournmouth difficulty after Liverpool win

Liverpoool clinched all three points against Bournemouth away from home, but it was not an easy task for the Reds, who were unable to dominate the ball. They had just 51 percent possession in compared to the hosts' 49. While the Reds had 19 shots with seven on target, the Cherries had 14 shots with three on target.

It was a difficult game, as Alisson Becker revealed to Sky Sports during his interview (via club website):

“I think they are really intense. If you look to the data they are one of the top teams for running, for intensity. The way they play, they are aggressive as well.

"Marking, they never let a player turn or receive the ball free so you have to be focused, really sharp in every situation when you have the ball: try to create, move a lot, so this intensity takes a lot of energy for you to win this kind of game."

Liverpool now have 56 points in 23 Premier League games this season, and they sit nine points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

