"It’s something extraordinary" - Al-Nassr boss details experience of working with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar turned 40 years old earlier this year, but has shown no signs of slowing down.
Ronaldo has touched goalscoring milestones all through his career, but is now closing in on the legendary 1000-goal mark. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 946 goals for club and country to date from 1289 appearances.
Al-Nassr, however, have failed to win the Saudi Pro League since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. The Riyadh-based club handed Jesus the reins of the first team squad this summer to address the matter and signed Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martinez.
There has been an instant impact, with the team now leading the league table after four games with four wins to their name. Central to their rise, however, has been an ageless Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in six games in all competitions so far.
Speaking recently, as cited by The Nassr Zone, Jesus hailed his 'exceptional' countryman.
“As a player, we hear a lot about him, but we only truly get to know him by being around him. He’s 40 years old now and is the second-fastest player on the team, running over 25 km/h. It’s something extraordinary, even physically, as a person, he’s exceptional. He’s a very intelligent man. He knows far more than just football,” said Jesus.
Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract with Al-Nassr this summer that keeps him at the club until 2027.
Did Cristiano Ronaldo convince Jorge Jesus to join Al-Nassr?
Jorge Jesus has previously suggested that he moved to Al-Nassr because of Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking in July, via Record, the Portuguese manager suggested that he wanted to help the five-time Ballon d'Or winner win the Saudi Pro League.
“Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try to make Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything he has played. He hasn't won in Saudi Arabia yet. I'll see if I can help him,” said Jesus.
Jesus won five trophies during his two stints with Al-Hilal, including the Saudi Pro League in the 2023/24 campaign. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has won the league in England, Spain, and Italy, and will be eager to lift the title with Al-Nassr as well.