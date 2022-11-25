“It’s something I consider totally normal” – Luis Enrique admits Spain players are allowed to have s*x before FIFA World Cup games and explains stance on orgies 

Spain manager Luis Enrique has admitted that he allows his players to have sex before FIFA World Cup games but that orgies are not ideal.

Enrique was speaking on his Twitch stream when he revealed his relaxed stance over his players' antics off the field.

The former Barcelona coach was asked about whether players were allowed to have sex before a match, to which he responded (via the Mirror):

"It's something I consider totally normal. I mean if you're at an orgy the night before a match it's not ideal. But hey."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal When are you starting the OnlyFans?



Luis Enrique: "That's a dating app, right? I've already done that enough in my life."



*Someone else in the room starts laughing*



Luis Enrique: "You laugh too much! Why are you laughing?" When are you starting the OnlyFans?Luis Enrique: "That's a dating app, right? I've already done that enough in my life."*Someone else in the room starts laughing*Luis Enrique: "You laugh too much! Why are you laughing?" https://t.co/PiNW3d71kY

La Roja made a superb start to their FIFA World Cup campaign, beating Costa Rica 7-0 in the biggest result in tournament history.

Obviously, Enrique's willingness to allow his players to relax in the bedroom is reaping the rewards.

Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres (2), Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were all on the scoresheet against the Costa Ricans.

Enrique drummed up the excitement for Spanish fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup by claiming that there goal was to win the tournament, saying:

"Be CHAMPIONS? And why NOT?"

Germany attacker Kai Havertz looking to bounce back against Spain after defeat in FIFA World Cup opener

Havertz wants to bounce back against the Spaniards

Spain's next encounter at the international tournament in Qatar is against Germany.

Die Mannschaft suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opener and will be eager to get a result against Enrique's men.

Ilkay Gundogan put the side ahead with a first-half penalty, but goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano shocked Hansi Flick's side.

Havertz, part of the German team that suffered the shocking loss, is turning his attention to the Spain encounter.

The Chelsea attacker has explained how Germany have analyzed the defeat to Japan and looked at areas to improve on (via the aforementioned source):

“We have analysed the game very well and seen our shortcomings and the areas we need to get better in. Now we have to approach [Spain] as a true team and put our foot on the accelerator in a crunch game, but we will be prepared.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We are in a bad moment but I think that can switch around quite fast."



Kai Havertz has not lost hopes on the chances of qualifying with Germany 🗣 "We are in a bad moment but I think that can switch around quite fast."Kai Havertz has not lost hopes on the chances of qualifying with Germany https://t.co/CsTCR2foRs

The last time Germany played Enrique's side, they suffered a 6-0 defeat in the UEFA Nations League in 2020.

The pressure is on Flick's men to turn things around in Group E or they risk exiting the competition in the group stages for the second consecutive time.

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 0 votes