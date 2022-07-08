“It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life” – Roy Keane’s Manchester United farewell speech after fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson resurfaces 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane gave an understated yet heartbreaking farewell speech in his testimonial match in 2006, capping off his legendary stint at Old Trafford.

Keane, who diligently served as Sir Alex Ferguson’s loyal soldier for over a decade, endured a bitter end to his remarkable Manchester United career.

Following a shock 4-1 Premier League defeat to Middlesbrough in October of 2005, Keane gave a damning interview to the club’s official TV channel MUTV. The Red Devils destroyed all the copies of the recording. However, it is believed that Kene slammed many of his teammates, including Darren Fletcher and Rio Ferdinand.

As a consequence, the Irishman was slapped with a £5,000 fine and his relationship with his manager was irreparably broken.

On November 18, 2005, just over a month after his MUTV interview, Keane left the club he called home for 13 years. It was later reported that he had a fallout with the manager, presumably after learning that he was being stripped of his captaincy and wasn’t selected even for the reserves.

Keane joined Premiership outfit Celtic in January of 2006 but only went on to make 10 appearances for the side, retiring just half a season later.

At the end of the 2005-06 campaign, Keane played in a testimonial match between Manchester United and Celtic. After the game, which ended 1-0 in favor of United, Keane spoke a few words, thanking the club for everything. He said (via GiveMeSport):

“I haven’t really got too much to say. I’d just like to thank first of all the United and Celtic fans for showing up – thank you. I’d like to thank the players. I know it’s been a long season, probably this is the last thing they needed, but I do appreciate it – thanks very much.”

“That’s it, really. I hope you’ve had a great night. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. All the best.”

Roy Keane is one of Manchester United’s most decorated players

The final few months of Roy Keane’s Manchester United career were shrouded in controversy but before that ill-fated spell, it was smooth sailing for the Irishman.

Keane was the undisputed leader of the team, one to go to battle for his men without thinking twice. His bravado and technical quality routinely inspired his teammates to pull off miraculous comebacks.

Over the course of his 13-year career at Old Trafford, Keane played 471 games, recording 51 goals and 36 assists. He won seven English Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup, and four English Super Cups with United.

