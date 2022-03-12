"It’s something that I’m finding very difficult"-  Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani lifts the lid on injury frustrations

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has opened up on his recent injury frustrations, saying that it has been something he has found difficult to deal with after spending another lengthy period on the sidelines.

The Uruguayan forward hasn't played a game for United since their 1-1 draw against Burnley back in February. While interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he was fit to make it to the bench in the Manchester derby, the 35-year-old wasn't even in the squad.

Rangnick later suggested that Cavani had ruled himself out of the tie. This led to many fans questioning the Uruguayan's commitment to the club as he has missed a lot of crucial games this season.

The 35-year-old finally opened up on his recent injury struggles in an interview with Manchester United's official website, saying he has been unfortunate to be out for such a long period of time.

Cavani said he wasn't used to such lengthy layoffs in his career and it was something he found difficult to come to terms with.

“Yes, I’ve been unfortunate to be out through injury, and for a longer period than I’m used to. I’ve never been used to spending this length of time on the sidelines. It’s something that I’m finding very difficult. Something which is very tough."

"Mentally, it’s not easy either, because when you’re not used to it, it really is extremely hard to take on board what is happening and seeing your team-mates each game going out on to the pitch, either for training or to play in a match."

"And you can’t be joining them out there, it’s hard to take, and it’s really frustrating that you’re feeling like that, and it makes you a bit anxious and really keen to be wanting to be fit and ready as quickly as possible,” said Cavani.

Since the interview took place earlier in the week, the Uruguayan star was hopeful of playing against Tottenham on Saturday.

'

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's trip to Portugal: "It doesn't make sense to look back on what happened the last six or seven days, what is important is what happens tomorrow. Not to go through all this. He and Edi [Cavani] are both available for tomorrow." #mulive Rangnick asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's trip to Portugal: "It doesn't make sense to look back on what happened the last six or seven days, what is important is what happens tomorrow. Not to go through all this. He and Edi [Cavani] are both available for tomorrow." #mulive

Ralf Rangnick later confirmed in his press conference ahead of the game that the 35-year-old striker should be available for the big clash.

Edinson Cavani's return will be a boost for Manchester United

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Cavani can remain injury-free for the rest of the season as the club enters an important phase of the campaign.

After their clash against Tottenham, United will welcome Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Champions League Round Of 16 tie.

The Red Devils have struggled to find the back of the net despite creating a lot of chances. This was well-documented during their home draw against Watford a few weeks ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for form this year and the fans will be hoping Cavani can provide a solution to this problem.

Edited by Alan John