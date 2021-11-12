“It’s something I said to him” – Ian Wright reveals 'worried' Emile Smith Rowe improved in key aspect for Arsenal following his advice

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has recently revealed the advice he gave Emile Smith Rowe to help him score more goals.

Wright said that Smith Rowe had come to him for advice about improving his goalscoring ability for Arsenal. That's when Wright urged the youngster to get in the box and take more shots at goal. Wright told Premier League Productions:

"It’s something I said to him. I said, ‘Listen you create as well, there’s times where you go into these situations, have a shot, get more shots in games,’ and now he’s doing it. We need more goals from other areas."

The former Arsenal striker revealed the 21-year-old academy graduate was 'really worried' and added:

"It’s something that he was really, really worried about. He said, ‘I wanna score more goals.' And I told him just keep getting in there and it’s happening now. He’s up in everything [this season], more shots in games, getting himself in the box more and that is where he’ll score more goals."

Wright also revealed that the Arsenal youngster had his eyes set on the Number 10 shirt even before he got it this summer. He revealed:

"He himself said I want the number 10 shirt and for him to take it, that’s the confidence and the drive and determination that he has to take that shirt. If you’re taking that shirt and you’re not performing, it weighs heavy. But no he’s taken it and we’re now seeing him thrive with that."

Metro Sport @Metro_Sport Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal and taken over the No.10 shirt



A huge day for the talented youngster ✍️✅

Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal and taken over the No.10 shirt

Emile Smith Rowe leading the charge for Arsenal's revival

Arsenal finished eighth last season in the Premier League after a late-season boost where they won five matches on the trot.

The Gunners made several good signings like Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Ben White and more ahead of the new season and were expected to be a better side. However, they started their season with three straight losses in the Premier League.

Since then, they have been on the rise and Emile Smith Rowe has been at the helm of it. The youngster is the joint top-scorer for Arsenal in the Premier League, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring four goals. He is also the joint top assist provider with Bukayo Saka on two assists.

VBET UK @VBET_uk Longest current unbeaten runs in the Premier League:



🔴 Arsenal (8 games)

🦅 Crystal Palace (6 games)

🔵 Chelsea (5 games)

🔴 Southampton (4 games)

⚒️ West Ham (4 games)



Longest current unbeaten runs in the Premier League: 🔴 Arsenal (8 games)🦅 Crystal Palace (6 games)🔵 Chelsea (5 games)🔴 Southampton (4 games) ⚒️ West Ham (4 games) Two former Arsenal midfielders on the best streaks. 💪

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, just six points off leaders Chelsea. They also have a favorable draw against Sunderland in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that their side can continue this good form after the international break and progress further.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar