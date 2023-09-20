“It’s not something minor, they are details that make it even bigger” – Mac Allister explains why Argentina stars admire Lionel Messi

Liverpool and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister recently explained why he and his national team colleagues admire their captain Lionel Messi.

Mac Allister played alongside the Barcelona legend in the FIFA World Cup last year. Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup triumph with seven goals and three assists in the competition, winning the golden ball for the second time in his career.

Stating that his national team skipper was an inspiration to the midfielder's generation as they grew up, Mac Allister told La Nacion:

"There are many of us kids, that it is a generation that grew up watching him play. I think that's a bit of the key: admiration from the outside and then once you're close it's admiration for who he is as a person, for the tranquility he transmits, for the small details he has as a leader."

Mac Allister added:

"For example, being a world champion, knowing that perhaps he could not play in Bolivia, he traveled to the heights, when he had his son's birthday and he was with us. It's not something minor, they are details that make it even bigger."

After being substituted due to fatigue in Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador on September 7, the 36-year-old travelled with the squad to face Bolivia on September 12. Mac Allister referred to Messi's dedication to his team, demonstrated by him travelling even though he was unlikely to feature in the match.

Eventually, he was left out of the squad for the 3-0 win against Bolivia and given much-needed rest after having played 12 matches for club and country in about 40 days.

"We'll see if they're available"- Gerardo Martino on Lionel Messi's availability for Toronto MLS clash

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's fitness ahead of Inter Miami's MLS clash against Toronto FC on Wednesday (September 20) remains in doubt. Club manager Gerardo Martino clarified that the Argentina captain and Alba will be assessed ahead of their next match.

Messi missed the 5-2 loss to Atlanta United on Saturday (September 16) after failing to appear for Argentina in the second match of the international break against Bolivia.

Claiming fatigue to be the concern for Messi and his teammate, Martino said (via ESPN):

"Lionel Messi and [Jordi] Alba will train in the full session today with the team, and after that we'll see if they're available to play and to what extent. Beginning on Wednesday, we have six matches in 18 days, which is one match every three days, including the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final."

The 36-year-old forward has been put through a gruelling run of fixtures in his first few months at Inter Miami. He has played 11 matches in just over a month's time, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.