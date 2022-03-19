“It’s something that we need to bear in mind” – Mikel Arteta warns Arsenal players about ‘ability’ possessed by Aston Villa star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been full of praise for Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho ahead of their Premier League match on Saturday. The Brazil international has been phenomenal since joining the Birmingham club and has received praise and recognition for his efforts.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Arteta acknowledged the abilities of the Brazilian and the tough task ahead to keep Coutinho quiet. He said:

“He’s one of them. Obviously the team activates a lot of things when he’s on the ball and he’s in dangerous areas. He’s contributed a lot when he’s in their attacking phase, so obviously it’s something that we need to bear in mind."

Arteta added:

“His ability to create goals, and to create chances, and to unlock spaces when they don’t exist – that’s a quality that he had (and continues to have), when he was at Liverpool.”

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Philippe Coutinho is back in the Premier League. Philippe Coutinho is back in the Premier League. 😍 https://t.co/VGpAQf50XM

Arteta will hope he has a way to counter the Brazilian, who is having a phenomenal time with Aston Villa. Coutinho has scored four goals and provided three assists in eight appearances for the Villans and currently has them sitting an impressive ninth position in the EPL standings.

Arsenal were initially linked with a move for Coutinho in January, but they decided to continue with their already impressive team instead. Arsenal will hope for a win as they plan to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal look take on Aston Villa two days after playing Liverpool

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

After a tough defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday, the Gunners will look to bounce back with a win on Saturday. Mikel Arteta knows they will need to snatch all three points to cement their fourth spot.

With strong attacking options in Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners have the advantage and are capable of hurting Villa.

Premier League @premierleague



explores how the partnership could cause Arsenal serious problems preml.ge/fhzb69 🦁 Aston Villa have netted in the last #PL matches Watkins and Ings have started together @adrianjclarke explores how the partnership could cause Arsenal serious problems 🦁 Aston Villa have netted in the last 1️⃣2️⃣ #PL matches Watkins and Ings have started together@adrianjclarke explores how the partnership could cause Arsenal serious problems ➡️ preml.ge/fhzb69 https://t.co/LsOz3Ks6gC

Astona Villa will certainly give the Gunners a hard fight, especially with Philippe Coutinho in tow. They know a win will consolidate their position in 9th place, but losing will give Southampton the chance to overtake them in the league table.

