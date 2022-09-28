"It’s something that’s not easy to do" - Bruno Fernandes names Manchester United star who makes his game easier

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on teammate Christian Eriksen, saying that the Dane has allowed him to become more effective.

In an interview with the club's official website, Fernandes lauded Eriksen's quality.

The duo have impressed in the middle of the park for Erik ten Hag's side, who have started the season with four wins out of six in the Premier League.

Fernandes began by detailing how his new Manchester United teammate manages to find him in difficult spaces:

“It’s really good to play with Christian, he’s a player that can find the passes, find the pockets and obviously make my game easier because he finds me when I move between the lines. It’s something that’s not easy to do,”

The Portuguese midfielder went on to touch on Eriksen's past spells in both the Premier League and Serie A:

"I’m really happy to have him on the team because, as I’ve said before, he’s a quality player. He’s a player who’s showed in the past that he has really good qualities in the Premier League, in the Italian league, even for his national team."

He added:

“So, it’s always a pleasure to play with players like him.”

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Eriksen: “Me and Bruno are starting to get to know each other on the pitch and see how we would like to play, pass the ball & the runs we make. We try to read each other and give each other options and of course Sunday [vs Arsenal] was the perfect link-up to score goals.” #MUFC Eriksen: “Me and Bruno are starting to get to know each other on the pitch and see how we would like to play, pass the ball & the runs we make. We try to read each other and give each other options and of course Sunday [vs Arsenal] was the perfect link-up to score goals.” #MUFC https://t.co/HUap66ulTc

Eriksen arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent this past summer following the expiration of his short-term deal with Brentford.

The Dane has made eight appearances this season, contributing two assists.

Fernandes is impressing next to Eriksen with one goal and an assist in eight appearances.

The midfield duo are likely to line-up against United's cross-city rivals Manchester City this Sunday (October 2) in the Manchester derby.

They will have to contend with a midfield who many deem to be the best in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side boast the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's going to be a real test for both teams."



DaMarcus Beasley has praised the impact of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United but expects Manchester City to win this weekend 🗣 "It's going to be a real test for both teams."DaMarcus Beasley has praised the impact of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United but expects Manchester City to win this weekend https://t.co/aR5ThaEQMu

Fernandes discusses Manchester United's new signings

Casemiro arrived from Real Madrid

Manchester United signed five players this past summer alongside Eriksen.

Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Martin Dubravka all arrived at Old Trafford.

Fernandes believes that the six are adapting well to life at the club and is happy that they have joined him at Manchester United:

“I think everyone has settled in very well, the new signings have been playing. So, when you play, it’s easier to get settled and you get that time to know your team-mates, the environment, the atmosphere and everything. That’s really important.

He continued,

“But more than that, they’ve been really good on the pitch, they have had a good impact, a positive impact on the team and we are really happy for all of them."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far