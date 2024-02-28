"It’s something he will consider" - Journalist suggests 25-year-old Arsenal star could be loaned out in the summer

Arsenal could reportedly loan out goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the summer. The Englishman fell down the pecking order since the arrival of David Raya on loan last summer.

Having played 41 games across competitions last season - keeping 15 clean sheets - the 25-year-old has only played 10 times this term, keeping three shutouts.

Despte being contracted at the Emirates till 2026, Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club. Jounalist Chris Wheatley said on ShotsTV (via TBR) that Ramsdale's game time is unlikely to increase, so he could look for a move away, which the Gunners could oblige.

“Goalkeeper, we know that Aaron Ramsdale probably isn’t going to be happy if he’s not playing, so he could potentially leave in the summer, David Raya’s deal will turn permanent, his loan from Brentford so perhaps a backup goalkeeper if Ramsdale goes,” Wheatley said.

“January was never a likely option for him to leave, but the summer is a different kettle of fish. It now looks like Ramsdale is a deputy, that’s not what Ramsdale wants. It’s something he will consider in the summer, something he will look at and something the club will look at.”

Wheatley added that Ramsdale could even depart on loan at the end of the season:

“If he is to leave do you think it could be on a permanent basis or one where Arsenal send him out for a while and assess him further down the line?.

“Yeah I think there is that possibility as well. Like we’ve seen with Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney as well. There’s a possibility with Ramsdale that he could go out on loan as well.”

Ramdale's last game with the Gunners was a 2-0 third-round home defeat to Liverpool last month.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are having an impressive season.

Arsenal have seemingly continued from where they left off last season. Having missed the Premier League title after leading for a record 248 days, Mikel Arteta's side are in the midst of another impressive campaign.

Despite their early exits in both domestic cups, the Gunners are only two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with 12 games to go. They are also in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 but have work to do following a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at FC Porto in the first leg.

Arteta's side next take on Sheffield United away on March 4 in the league as they seek to stay in touch with the top-two. They won the reverse fixture 5-0 at the Emirates in October.