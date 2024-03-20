"It's the sort of victory that will give them power for the rest of the season" - Gerard Pique on Manchester United's win against Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique has reflected on his former club's recent FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool.

The Red Devils secured a stunning 4-3 win at extra time at Old Trafford against their rivals on March 17. The Merseysiders took the lead in extra time after it ended 2-2 after 90 minutes. However, Erik ten Hag's side completed a sensational comeback to win it late and seal their spot in the semi-finals of the cup competition.

Pique has now reflected on the result, claiming that the win could serve as a morale-booster for Ten Hag's side. He told Sky Sports:

"I still believe Ten Hag is a very good coach. I don't really know if he will be able to turn things around but the win against Liverpool [in the FA Cup] was incredible."

He added:

"It's the sort of victory that will give them the power for the remainder of the season. Then, I would say they need to trust more in the people coming through from the academy."

Manchester United will play Coventry City at Wembley in the semi-final on April 20.

Erik ten Hag's side, however, have struggled in the Premier League this season. They are sixth with 47 points from 28 matches, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played one game more. Ten Hag's side trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe dismisses Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joining Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United future, meanwhile, has been uncertain. The Dutch manager might get the sack if his team don't come up with a strong finish to the ongoing season.

INEOS group's Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently acquired a minority stake in the Red Devils, however, has dismissed Klopp potentially replacing Ten Hag. He said about Klopp's departure (via Mirror):

"That will be a big change for them."

When asked whether Klopp would get the call from him to take charge of United, he said:

"You can't ask questions like that."

Ratcliffe, after acquiring 27.7% stakes in the Red Devils, has the power to make decisions over the club's footballing matters. Fans are buzzed to see how the club perform in the next transfer window.