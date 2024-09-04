"It's special to get it" – Liverpool star expresses delight after reaching milestone record, keen to do more with Reds

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has expressed his elation after making his 300th appearance for his current club in a recent 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United.

Robertson, 30, has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League since leaving Hull City for £8 million in the summer of 2017. He has helped the Reds lift eight trophies so far, including a league title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

After appearing in his 300th game for Liverpool on Sunday (September 1), Robertson shared his thoughts on reaching the milestone. The Scotland captain said (h/t Tribal Football):

"In getting my 300th appearance, it's special to get it at any club, it's fantastic. But to get it at such a massive club like Liverpool, when I walked through the door that was the dream. Expectations were that I wanted to force my way into the team, I wanted to play for [the Reds] – I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe that that was possible."

Stating that he is looking forward to achieving more records, he added:

"To be here for this number of years is something that I'm proud of. It's very difficult to play at the top level for a long time. I'm now going into my eighth season and I'm very fortunate to still be here and still be playing. Three hundred up and hopefully many more after that as well."

Robertson, who forced Alberto Moreno to become a squad player in the 2017-18 season, has registered 11 goals and 65 assists for the Reds.

The ex-Dundee United left-back is next likely to be in action for his club in their home league clash against Nottingham Forest on September 14.

Liverpool monitoring left-footed defender

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio with the intention of signing him in the future. They opted against launching a summer move for the star due to his exit clause of around £51 million, a figure considered too steep.

Inacio, whose current deal will expire in June 2027, has helped Sporting lift five trophies so far. The 23-year-old left-footed centre-back has contributed 16 goals and 11 assists in 176 overall outings for his club.

Should the 11-cap Portugal international join Liverpool, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would provide competition at centre-back and could even operate as a left-back due to his ball-playing ability.

