"It's special, and that touches me" - Ex-Manchester United star reacts to reception from Red Devils fans 

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera was proud of the reception he received from fans after playing against his former side for the first time.

Herrera, 33, left the Red Devils in 2019 when he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The Spaniard never really managed to create an iconic legacy at the club, but he was a fan-favorite.

The Spanish midfielder made 189 appearances across competitions, bagging 20 goals and 27 assists. He won the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford.

Herrera played for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United in a friendly in Dublin on Sunday (August 6). He was thrilled with fans' response to him, telling MUTV:

"Of course, it is special, and that touches me, of course. That means you have done something good for the club, at least. I feel so proud to have been a Manchester United player, and that will be something I keep for the rest of my life."

The Bilbao midfielder also promises to still be supporting Manchester United and is backing them to do well next season:

"I will support from Bilbao the team. I'm optimistic for the Premier League and other trophies. So, I hope, with both teams, we can have a great season."

Herrera's departure left the Red Devils short of options in midfield, an area that plagued the club before last season. That led to Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag luring Casemiro and Christian Eriksen

Tom Heaton opens up on captaining Manchester United against Athletic Bilbao

Tom Heaton captained the Red Devils.

Tom Heaton was handed the captain's armband for Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Bilbao. The 37-year-old was given the honor for the first time in his career and he admitted that he was surprised. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It was a bit of a surprise, I think. Temporary custodian for the day, but still a proud moment. It is always an honour to captain United and I certainly enjoyed that today."

The veteran goalkeeper was unable to prevent Nico Williams from putting the La Liga side 1-0 up in the first half. However, the Red Devils hit back through Facundo Pellistri's late equaliser.

Heaton was named captain despite Harry Maguire being in the Ten Hag's team. The English defender was stripped of the captaincy earlier this summer. and there are question marks over his future.