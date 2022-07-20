"It's squad depth" - Noel Whelan says Liverpool would be 'silly' not to sign 22-year-old

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has urged Liverpool to sign Antony from Ajax, claiming that competition for places would only improve Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott.

According to a recent report by Sport Illustrated, the Anfield outfit have held talks with Ajax about a potential deal for the 22-year-old winger.

The Brazilian, who is hailed as one of the best young forwards around, has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Brazilian, who is hailed as one of the best young forwards around, has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.



If Ronaldo stays, Manchester United may get Antony but if Ronaldo leaves, ten Hag may decide to sign a CF as they can't rely on only Anthony Martial.

The Merseysiders already have Harvey Elliot and new signing Fabio Carvalho in their ranks, who occupy similar positions as Antony.

Whelan, however, insisted that getting Antony would only spur them on to do better for the 19-time English champions. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Coventry City striker said:

"Clubs like Liverpool can't stand still. They don't buy players just for the sake of it. Klopp will be looking at certain players to strengthen his side even more.

"I don't think it will block the pathway for the likes of Carvalho and Elliott. If anything it just piles even more pressure on them to succeed and deliver in a Liverpool shirt."

Whelan added that considering Antony’s skillset, the Anfield outfit would be “silly” not to go for him.

"You want the best players in the world, and right now Antony is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

"It's squad depth. If a player like him is available, and Liverpool have got the funds – they'd be silly not to add him."

A natural right winger, Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2020. He has since played 79 games for the Dutch outfit, recording 22 goals and 20 assists across competitions.

His exploits have helped Ajax to two Eredivisie titles and one Dutch Cup.

Liverpool might not be inclined to sign Antony this summer

Although the Reds are being linked with the Brazilian, it does not make much sense for them to splurge on a player they do not necessarily need right now.

Having extended Mohamed Salah’s contract, they have secured the right-wing position for the foreseeable future. Elliot and Carvalho can come in whenever needed to fill in for the Egypt international.

Harvey Elliott on Fabio Carvalho:



"I'm sure Fabio will show everyone in the world why Liverpool signed him. He's a great kid. I've known him for many years. We kept in contact after I left Fulham, so to be able to play with him again is really special."

Antony, who is an excellent dribbler and crosser, could certainly add value to the Reds' ranks. However, Klopp might focus on nurturing the talented youngsters at hand right now instead of spending an exorbitant amount on a new recruit.

