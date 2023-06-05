“It’s not a steal but I think it is worth paying for a player of his quality” – Arsenal legend on Liverpool signing Mac Allister

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has given his opinion on Liverpool's reported move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds wish to conclude a move for the Argentina international this week. He believes they are set to pay his release clause soon, which stands much lower than the reported £45-50 million figure.

Keown nevertheless believes that the deal isn't a steal for Liverpool. However, he did praise the midfielder, telling TalkSPORT, via Liverpool Echo:

"I think he is an outstanding player. We saw that during the World Cup. When (Lionel) Messi came deep, he was flying forward. He operates very intelligently. Great technique, an eye for goal. (He will be) a really top signing. Good business again.

He added:

"It’s not a ‘steal’ but I think it is worth paying for a player of his quality. It's healthy, in a way, that Brighton are letting him move on. He will do well there. He gives (Liverpool) a bit more backbone and quality."

Mac Allister, 24, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar and had a memorable campaign with the Seagulls. He has 12 goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions this term, helping his team finish sixth in the table.

The Argentine operates as a central midfielder but can also play as a deep-lying playmaker and, as Keown pointed out, an attacking midfielder.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on former Arsenal star's time at Liverpool

Liverpool paid a fee of £35 million to sign Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain from Arsenal in the summer of 2017. Arsene Wenger often used him as a right-wing-back but on Merseyside, he had the chance to play in central midfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain never really got going at Liverpool. In his six years at the club, he has only started 70 games across competitions.

Incessant injury issues are to blame for that. The 29-year-old will now leave the club at the expiration of his contract this summer. Jurgen Klopp admits that the player wouldn't be entirely happy with how his time has panned out at the club.

Speaking in a recent interview, the German tactician said, via the club's official website:

"Ox is a super guy, an absolutely super guy. Now with Ox it’s a bigger shame, how it sometimes is with players – he had here super times and now in the end I’m pretty sure he is not 100 per cent happy and I can understand that, definitely."

Apart from Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Reds will also see the back of two more first-team midfielders this summer - James Milner and Naby Keita.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes