"It’s still got something in it" - Michael Owen criticizes Jurgen Klopp's tactics during Liverpool's win over Villareal in the Champions League

Michael Owen was not impressed with Jurgen Klopp's substitutions in Liverpool's Champions League semifinals first-leg clash against Villareal. The Reds won the match 2-0 at Anfield, but Owen feels they could have done more.

The former Reds forward believes Klopp got defensive after scoring two goals in the first leg. Owen said that since Liverpool were dominating possession, they should have pressed on and scored more against Villareal on Wednesday.

Klopp opted to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Joe Gomez at right-back in the second-half. Owen was not in favor of the decision and instead suggested that the manager should have kept TAA on the pitch for the duration of the match. He feels it could have helped the Reds kill the tie in the first leg itself.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Owen expressed his opinion (as reported via (The Daily Mail):

''Villarreal have just got a pulse. If Liverpool nicked another one, it would have been game, set and match. I thought he made substitutions that almost didn’t promote going for an extra goal. Joe Gomez for Trent for starters is much more defensive when your right-back is one of the most attacking players you’ve got on the pitch.''

He added:

''I thought maybe not that he was settling for two, but I thought he was comfortable and rested a couple of legs. They’re going to have to go out there knowing that the game is still alive. It’s still got something in it. If they concede the first goal, it’s really alive. An extra goal tonight would have put it to bed.''

Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Liverpool after their win over Villareal in the Champions League semifinal

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand was impressed with Liverpool after their 2-0 win over Villareal on Wednesday. The former England centre-back claimed that Jurgen Klopp's team is the best Reds side he has seen in his lifetime.

The Reds have are closing in on a quadruple win this season, facing a stiff challenge from Manchester City in the league and a match away from the Champions League finals. They will play in the FA Cup finals against Chelsea on May 14 and have already won the League Cup title this year.

