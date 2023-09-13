"It’s still something we have to keep an eye on" - Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool might make a move for 22-year-old Brazilian star

Liverpool's pursuit of midfield talent dominated the headlines during the summer transfer window, and among the names swirling in the rumor mill was Fluminense's Andre Trindade.

While a move to Anfield didn't materialize during the summer, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests that Pool's interest in the 22-year-old Brazilian star is far from over.

In a recent episode of the Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed via TBR:

"No, it's not over; it's still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre. They had positive conversations with Fluminense, they have good relationships."

However, despite Liverpool's reported interest, it seems Fluminense has shown remarkable resilience in retaining their prized midfielder. Romano acknowledged the challenges faced in negotiations, praising Fluminense's strength in the Brazilian and South American markets. He also reiterated that Andre is a 'special player' and the Reds will keep monitoring his situation.

He added:

''Fluminense were showing how strong they are in the Brazilian and South American market as they said no way the player is leaving, so credit to Fluminense, it was not easy, but I think Liverpool will keep monitoring the player, this is a special player, this is not a normal player, Andre is a very, very good player''

This statement hints at the Reds' determination to secure the young talent's services in the future. Andre has over 151 appearances for Fluminense Football Club under his belt.

He has proven himself to be a valuable asset on the pitch, contributing both defensively and offensively with four goals and three assists to his name.

Liverpool announces squad for 2023-24 Premier League season compliant with homegrown rules

Liverpool FC has unveiled its squad list for the first half of the 2023-24 Premier League season, ensuring compliance with the league's 'homegrown' criteria.

As per Premier League regulations, squads must include no more than 17 players who do not meet the homegrown criteria. A 'homegrown' player is someone registered with a club affiliated with The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a minimum of three seasons or 36 months before their 21st birthday.

Notably, U21 players born after January 1, 2002, are exempt from the 25-man squad limit, allowing clubs to field them without restrictions.

Here's the complete squad (* = homegrown player) via Pool's official media website -

Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold*, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Wataru Endo, Cody Gakpo, Paul Glatzel*, Joe Gomez*, Curtis Jones*, Caoimhin Kelleher*, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Adrian, Dominik Szoboszlai, Vitezslav Jaros*, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk.