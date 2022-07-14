“It’s a strange one” – Alan Hutton reacts to Liverpool decision involving defender for pre-season tour

Former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton has reacted to Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay's absence from their pre-season tour.

The Reds announced their 37-man pre-season squad for their trip to Thailand and Singapore on July 10. Calvin Ramsay notably missed out on a place in the traveling squad.

The 18-year-old full-back has joined the Merseysiders this summer on a £6.5 million deal as per Sky Sports.

Alan Hutton has claimed that he finds it quite strange that his compatriot did not make it to Liverpool's pre-season squad. The former Aston Villa defender insisted that the only reason for Ramsay's absence could be an injury.

Hutton claimed that Ramsay is missing out on the crucial period during which he could have gotten accustomed to his new team and teammates. He told Football Insider:

“It’s a strange one. I don’t really know what to make of it unless he’s picked up a niggly injury. It’s the only thing I could possibly think of because what would be the reason to not take him."

"It’s an opportunity to settle into your new club, meet your teammates, get to know the manager, his philosophy and how he wants to play football. There must be something going on."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I say we can improve performance-wise, we can mix it up better, we can be different in moments, we can be more convincing in moments, we can be calmer in moments, more lively in moments, all these kinds of things, that is obvious.” Jurgen Klopp:"I say we can improve performance-wise, we can mix it up better, we can be different in moments, we can be more convincing in moments, we can be calmer in moments, more lively in moments, all these kinds of things, that is obvious.” #lfc [liverpool echo] Jurgen Klopp:"I say we can improve performance-wise, we can mix it up better, we can be different in moments, we can be more convincing in moments, we can be calmer in moments, more lively in moments, all these kinds of things, that is obvious.” #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/RkWOHXViae

Alan Hutton went on to state that he hopes that Ramsay is not loaned out immediately after signing for the Merseyside club this summer. He added:

“I wouldn’t have thought that he’s just signed for the club and then they’re going to send him straight out on loan, without even taking him on pre-season."

“My guess would be maybe he’s picked something up and there’s no point in traveling halfway around the world to do nothing, he’s probably best at home. I’m hoping that it would be that."

Liverpool have started their pre-season in quite an underwhelming manner

Liverpool have got their preparations for the new season underway but not in the fashion they would have liked. The Reds faced off against their arch-rivals Manchester United at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

Jurgen Klopp's side were thrashed by Erik ten Hag's team as the game finished 4-0 in favor of the Red Devils.

Despite it being just a friendly, Klopp will be looking forward to his side making a strong comeback in the coming weeks.

Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg next before facing Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on July 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far